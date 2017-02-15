Proud to be the workhorse

n Senior Harrison Kretzer is Siloam Springs’ leading rebounder, third-best scorer.

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Harrison Kretzer takes the ball to the rim against Mountain Home in a game played on Nov. 18. Kretzer and the Panthers played at Greenwood on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Harrison Kretzer takes the ball to the rim against Mountain Home in a game played on Nov. 18. Kretzer and the Panthers played at Greenwood on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Harrison Kretzer takes pride in working hard, and it's obvious with his play on the basketball court.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.