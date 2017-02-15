Windgate West showcases student art

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader John Brown University students will get a chance to display their artwork during the annual Student Showcase. The exhibit will open with a reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader John Brown University students will get a chance to display their artwork during the annual Student Showcase. The exhibit will open with a reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

John Brown University students will get a chance to put their own artwork on display at the annual Student Works Show.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.