Arkansas endangered species inspire middle-schoolers

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, February 19, 2017

Print item

Photo submitted Seventh-grade student Joshua Martinez worked on researching the Ozark Hellbender Crayfish for a collaborative art and science project focusing on endangered species in Arkansas.
Zoom

Photo submitted Seventh-grade student Joshua Martinez worked on researching the Ozark Hellbender Crayfish for a collaborative art and science project focusing on endangered species in Arkansas.

Middle school teachers turned the study of endangered species of Arkansas into an art and a science.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.