Eighth-grade teams win at Rogers Lingle

By Staff Reports

Sunday, February 19, 2017

ROGERS -- Siloam Springs' eighth-grade girls basketball team continued their second-half turnaround on Thursday with a 44-25 win at Rogers Lingle.

