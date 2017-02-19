JBU falls to Bacone (Okla.) 92-72
Sunday, February 19, 2017
MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- A 17-6 second-half run was too much to handle, and the John Brown University men's basketball team shot just 36.4 percent over the last 20 minutes, falling 92-72 at Bacone (Okla.) on Thursday (Feb. 16) evening inside Palmer Gymnasium.
