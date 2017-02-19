Photo submitted John Brown junior Jake Caudle drives the ball against Bacone (Okla.) on Thursday.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- A 17-6 second-half run was too much to handle, and the John Brown University men's basketball team shot just 36.4 percent over the last 20 minutes, falling 92-72 at Bacone (Okla.) on Thursday (Feb. 16) evening inside Palmer Gymnasium.