Kansas teams move on
Sunday, February 19, 2017
The Kansas (Okla.) basketball teams picked up wins over Dewey on Friday in the Class 3A District 4 championship played at J.O. Jones Gymnasium. The Lady Comets won 73-25, while the Comets won 80-50. Both Kansas teams advance to the winner's bracket of the region tournament this week.
