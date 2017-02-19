Kansas teams move on

The Kansas (Okla.) basketball teams picked up wins over Dewey on Friday in the Class 3A District 4 championship played at J.O. Jones Gymnasium. The Lady Comets won 73-25, while the Comets won 80-50. Both Kansas teams advance to the winner's bracket of the region tournament this week.

