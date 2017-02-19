Ninth-grade boys close season with victory
n The ninth-grade girls were defeated in their final game.
Sunday, February 19, 2017
The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys basketball team saw its season end Thursday night, but the Panthers did it on a winning note.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.