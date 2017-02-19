Panthers earn 6A district title

n The state swim meet will be held Friday and Saturday in Bentonville.

By Staff Reports

Sunday, February 19, 2017

Will O'Hare of Siloam Springs competes in the 100 yard freestyle at the 7A/6A North District Swim and Dive Championships held Wednesday at the Bentonville Community Center. O'Hare finished first among 6A swimmers in the event, and the Panthers took first place among 6A schools in every event at the meet.
J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Will O’Hare of Siloam Springs competes in the 100 yard freestyle at the 7A/6A North District Swim and Dive Championships held Wednesday at the Bentonville Community Center. O’Hare finished first among 6A swimmers in the event, and the Panthers took first place among 6A schools in every event at the meet.

Siloam Springs was a runaway winner in the Class 6A boys division of the North District Swim and Dive Championships held Wednesday at the Bentonville Community Center.

