Police respond to scam emails

A local athletic club contacted Siloam Springs Police Department detectives on Feb. 15 to report they had received a suspected hoax email advising, "Your business is being shut down." The sending email address displayed an email name from "Arkansas Governing Authorities" and a variant of one of the general email addresses used by the Siloam Springs Police Department. The department is currently investigating the origin of this email, which appears to be sent from a non-U.S. IP address.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.