SSHS bowlers finish season in top five
n The boys bowlers finished fifth, while the girls took fourth at the state meet.
Sunday, February 19, 2017
LOWELL -- The Siloam Springs bowling teams wrapped up their 2016-17 season on Tuesday with a pair of top five finishes in the Class 7A/6A State Bowling Championships held at Fast Lanes Entertainment.
