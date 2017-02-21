JBU men's tennis loses pair

CONWAY -- Junior Fernando Hurley kicked off the 2016-17 season in furious fashion, posting a pair of wins at both singles and doubles action, but the John Brown University men's tennis team couldn't pick up a win against a pair of NCAA III teams last weekend at the Hatcher Tennis Center, falling in a pair of 7-2 decisions.

