Women's tennis splits matches
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
CONWAY -- Clare Holden recorded a pair of season-opening wins at singles and doubles action, and the John Brown University women's tennis team finished a 1-1 weekend against a pair of NCAA III teams last Friday and Saturday at the Hatcher Tennis Center.
