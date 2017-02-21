Women's tennis splits matches

CONWAY -- Clare Holden recorded a pair of season-opening wins at singles and doubles action, and the John Brown University women's tennis team finished a 1-1 weekend against a pair of NCAA III teams last Friday and Saturday at the Hatcher Tennis Center.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.