Home school open house
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A Siloam Springs homeschool group met on Feb. 14 for an open house to explain their education model and hear presentations from students.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.