Second body found near Siloam Springs
One body was confirmed to be Carol Davidson
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
The Benton County Sheriff's Office received confirmation on Tuesday from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory that one of the two sets of human remains found over the weekend near Siloam Springs are those of Carol Elaine Davidson, who was reported missing in November.
