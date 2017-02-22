Second body found near Siloam Springs

NWA Democrat-Gazette/MICHAEL BURCHFIEL Benton County Chief Deputy Meyer Gilbert talks to reporters Sunday as authorities investigate an area near Lookout Tower Road. Search teams found a second body Sunday afternoon. Several agencies, including the Benton County and Washington County Sheriff’s offices and Siloam Springs Police, aided in the search. An autopsy of the bodies is expected to be completed by Tuesday, Gilbert said.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office received confirmation on Tuesday from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory that one of the two sets of human remains found over the weekend near Siloam Springs are those of Carol Elaine Davidson, who was reported missing in November.