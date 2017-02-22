Second body found near Siloam Springs

One body was confirmed to be Carol Davidson

By Brandon Howard

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Print item

NWA Democrat-Gazette/MICHAEL BURCHFIEL Benton County Chief Deputy Meyer Gilbert talks to reporters Sunday as authorities investigate an area near Lookout Tower Road. Search teams found a second body Sunday afternoon. Several agencies, including the Benton County and Washington County Sheriff&#8217;s offices and Siloam Springs Police, aided in the search. An autopsy of the bodies is expected to be completed by Tuesday, Gilbert said.
Zoom

NWA Democrat-Gazette/MICHAEL BURCHFIEL Benton County Chief Deputy Meyer Gilbert talks to reporters Sunday as authorities investigate an area near Lookout Tower Road. Search teams found a second body Sunday afternoon. Several agencies, including the Benton County and Washington County Sheriff’s offices and Siloam Springs Police, aided in the search. An autopsy of the bodies is expected to be completed by Tuesday, Gilbert said.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office received confirmation on Tuesday from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory that one of the two sets of human remains found over the weekend near Siloam Springs are those of Carol Elaine Davidson, who was reported missing in November.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.