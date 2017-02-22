Senior swimmers set the tone

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader The pool is competitive with senior swimmers, from left, Will O’Hare, Stephen Grant, Ryke Beever and Brittan Butler. The four will swim in their final high school meet Saturday at the Bentonville Community Center. Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior swimmers, from left, Brittan Butler, Will O’Hare, Stephen Grant and Ryke Beever, will be competing in their final swim meet on Saturday at the Class 6A/7A State Swimming and Diving Championships at the Bentonville Community Center.