SSHS teams lose 6A-West openers
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
BENTON -- The Siloam Springs boys basketball team got off to a good start Saturday in its opening round game of the 6A-West Tournament, but it didn't last as Benton won the final three quarters in a 55-32 victory in a battle of maroon Panthers.
