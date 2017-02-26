Fourth time not the charm

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Charlie Jones, right, scored 16 points, but the Panthers saw their season end Tuesday with a 63-52 loss to Greenwood in a 6A-West Conference Tournament game played at the Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs beat Greenwood three times during the regular season, but the Panthers couldn't do it a fourth time Tuesday night in the game that mattered the most.