Harvard Street to close

The city of Siloam Springs will be closing Harvard Street between Elm Street and Oak Hill for the purpose of installing water and sewer lines. The closure will begin Wednesday, March 1, and is scheduled to end at the end of the day on Friday, March 3. The city will mark a detour, rerouting traffic south to Tulsa Street.

