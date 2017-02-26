Huckeby, Doodle 4 Google Ark. winner

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, February 26, 2017

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Keenan Huckeby, a fifth-grade student at Siloam Springs Intermediate School, was congratulated by Superintendent Ken Ramey for being the Arkansas winner of the Doodle 4 Google competition as his brother Reece Huckeby and parents Paula and Jon Huckeby looked on. Google employees surprised Huckeby with the award during a school assembly on Thursday. Huckeby and 52 other winners, representing all the U.S. states and territories, will move on to the second stage of the competition where five national finalists will be selected by public vote. Votes may be cast online at www.doodle4google.com through March 5.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Keenan Huckeby, a fifth-grade student at Siloam Springs Intermediate School, was congratulated by Superintendent Ken Ramey for being the Arkansas winner of the Doodle 4 Google competition as his brother Reece Huckeby and parents Paula and Jon Huckeby looked on. Google employees surprised Huckeby with the award during a school assembly on Thursday. Huckeby and 52 other winners, representing all the U.S. states and territories, will move on to the second stage of the competition where five national finalists will be selected by public vote. Votes may be cast online at www.doodle4google.com through March 5.

Keenan Huckeby, a fifth-grade student at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School, has a chance to have his art featured on the Google homepage next month and win some major scholarships for himself and his school.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.