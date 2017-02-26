Huckeby, Doodle 4 Google Ark. winner
Sunday, February 26, 2017
Keenan Huckeby, a fifth-grade student at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School, has a chance to have his art featured on the Google homepage next month and win some major scholarships for himself and his school.
