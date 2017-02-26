Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Keenan Huckeby, a fifth-grade student at Siloam Springs Intermediate School, was congratulated by Superintendent Ken Ramey for being the Arkansas winner of the Doodle 4 Google competition as his brother Reece Huckeby and parents Paula and Jon Huckeby looked on. Google employees surprised Huckeby with the award during a school assembly on Thursday. Huckeby and 52 other winners, representing all the U.S. states and territories, will move on to the second stage of the competition where five national finalists will be selected by public vote. Votes may be cast online at www.doodle4google.com through March 5.