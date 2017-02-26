Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Benjamin Smith battles under the basket for a rebound in the first half Thursday against Texas Wesleyan. The Rams defeated JBU 78-76 to clinch a share of the league title.

John Brown's men took the Sooner Athletic Conference's first place team to the limit on Thursday, but in the end No. 11-ranked Texas Wesleyan emerged out of Bill George Arena with a reason to celebrate.