Police arrest Siloam Springs man after finding woman's body
Originally published February 26, 2017 at 5 a.m., updated February 24, 2017 at 12:47 p.m.
SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs Police arrested Austin Grammer, 18, of Siloam Springs on Wednesday in connection with the death of Leslie Perry, 20, also of Siloam Springs.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.