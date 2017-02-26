Second set of remains are of missing Siloam Springs girl
Originally published February 26, 2017 at 5 a.m., updated February 24, 2017 at 1:35 p.m.
A second set of remains found near Siloam Springs over the weekend have been identified as RoseMarry Davidson, the 22-month-old who disappeared with her mother around Veterans Day.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.