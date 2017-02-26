Symphony of Northwest Arkansas to Perform at JBU
Sunday, February 26, 2017
John Brown University welcomes the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA), under the baton of Paul Haas, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the Berry Performing Arts Center in an encore performance of the Masterworks II: Beethoven 5 program that will be performed at the Walton Arts Center on March 4.
