School garden wins statewide award
Sunday, January 1, 2017
Southside Elementary School received statewide recognition earlier this month for using the school's garden as an outdoor classroom.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.