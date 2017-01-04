Correction

The Herald-Leader incorrectly reported the days that Hope's Kitchen at St. Mary Catholic Church will be serving free lunch. The kitchen will be serving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month. The next dates that meals will be served will be Jan. 6 and 20, and Feb. 3 and 17. The church is located next to 2B's Auto Sales at 1998 U.S. Highway 412. The newspaper apologizes for the error.

