Farmers market operates year round
n Local products are available online through April.
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
The cold dreary days of January may have many people looking forward to spring, but there is no need to wait until warmer weather to shop at the Siloam Springs Farmers Market.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.