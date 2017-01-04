Farmers market operates year round

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Farmers Market manager Stacey Hester, right, handed Jason Kingsley his online Farmers Market order on Saturday morning. Customers can order online Sunday through Thursday and pick up their items at the Main Street Siloam Springs office on Saturday morning.

The cold dreary days of January may have many people looking forward to spring, but there is no need to wait until warmer weather to shop at the Siloam Springs Farmers Market.