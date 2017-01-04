I will never be poor. I will not rest until I get even. I will always love you. These statements are often said to oneself half consciously and half subconsciously, but they have one thing in common. They are all vows and vows have power when they are more than words. Vows that come from deep within rest on deep emotion resting on an even deeper resolve.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.