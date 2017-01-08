$4.8M Allens settlement awaits judge
Sunday, January 8, 2017
The trustee in the Allens Inc. bankruptcy case is asking a judge to approve a nearly $4.8 million settlement with three of the defunct company's directors.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.