New pedestrian light downtown

The city of Siloam Springs has installed a new pedestrian crosswalk system on Mt. Olive street, just north of Alpine, as part of the Mt. Olive Street improvements project. This new crosswalk signal will allow pedestrians to safely cross the street at this location, starting as early as Monday, Jan. 9.

