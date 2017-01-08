Ninth-grade girls win in OT
n Alma boys defeated the Siloam Springs freshmen.
Sunday, January 8, 2017
ALMA -- The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls outscored Alma 6-5 in overtime and defeated the Airedalettes 37-36 in a nonconference road game on Thursday.
