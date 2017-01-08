Simmons to be inducted into Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Mark Simmons, chairman of Simmons Foods Inc., spoke after accepting the 2015 Pioneer Citizen Award from the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. Simmons was recently named one of five individuals to be inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Mark Simmons, chairman of Simmons Foods Inc., is one of five individuals who will be inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Jan. 3.