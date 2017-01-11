Ramey receives state award
n He was named the 2016-17 State Superintendent of the Year.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Ken Ramey was honored as 2016-17 State Superintendent of the Year during the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators Superintendent's Symposium last week.
