Ramey receives state award

n He was named the 2016-17 State Superintendent of the Year.

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Photo courtesy of Lifetouch Siloam Springs superintendent Ken Ramey spoke at the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators Superintendent&#8217;s Symposium on Thursday, after being recognized as the 2017 Arkansas Superintendent of the Year.
Ken Ramey was honored as 2016-17 State Superintendent of the Year during the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators Superintendent's Symposium last week.

