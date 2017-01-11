Texas-sized romp
n The JBU women lost 100-72 on Saturday at Wayland Baptist.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
PLAINVIEW, Texas -- In what was anticipated as a heavyweight conference matchup, Wayland Baptist (Texas) received a game-high 46 points from Jade Jones and the Flying Queens shot 55.1 percent from the floor, handing the No. 18 John Brown University women's basketball team a 100-72 loss inside the Hutcherson Center on Saturday afternoon.
