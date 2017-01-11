Texas-sized romp

n The JBU women lost 100-72 on Saturday at Wayland Baptist.

By JBU Sports Information

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Photo courtesy of Wayland Baptist Sports Information John Brown University guard Kodee Powell, left, and forward Rosa Opro, right, defend against Wayland Baptist on Saturday. The Golden Eagles return to action on Thursday at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas).
PLAINVIEW, Texas -- In what was anticipated as a heavyweight conference matchup, Wayland Baptist (Texas) received a game-high 46 points from Jade Jones and the Flying Queens shot 55.1 percent from the floor, handing the No. 18 John Brown University women's basketball team a 100-72 loss inside the Hutcherson Center on Saturday afternoon.

