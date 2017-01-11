Wayland Baptist rolls by JBU men
n The Pioneers handed the Golden Eagles their second straight loss.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
PLAINVIEW, Texas -- Russell Harrison poured in a game-high 25 points for Wayland Baptist (Texas) and the Pioneers defeated the John Brown University men's basketball team on Saturday (Jan. 7) afternoon by a 91-66 final inside the Hutcherson Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.