Cold shooting JBU women fall at SAGU
Sunday, January 15, 2017
WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- The No. 18 John Brown University women's basketball team entered the Shaffer Center looking to put its last setback in the rear-view mirror, but its shooting struggles continued as the Golden Eagles fell 52-43 at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Thursday evening.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.