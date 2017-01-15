Eighth-graders fall at Bentonville Washington
Sunday, January 15, 2017
BENTONVILLE -- The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls basketball team was defeated 45-24 Thursday at Bentonville Washington.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.