JBU men rally for victory at SAGU
Sunday, January 15, 2017
WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- The John Brown University men's basketball team erased a 17-point first-half deficit and held Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) to just 21 second-half points as the Golden Eagles picked up a big road win 71-64 Thursday inside the Shaffer Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.