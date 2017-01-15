JBU passes $100 million in fundraising campaign
n A total of $125 million is expected to be raised by the university’s centennial in 2019.
Sunday, January 15, 2017
John Brown University announced Thursday that more than $100 million in gifts and pledges have been made toward the $125 million Campaign for the Next Century.
