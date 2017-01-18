Artist's work to benefit New Beginnings

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Photo submitted Eve Nam Oh worked on a watercolor painting. The artist will be exhibiting her work at The Cafe on Broadway as a fundraiser for New Beginnings Pregnancy Services.
Local artist Eve Nam Oh will be exhibiting her paintings and jewelry at The Cafe on Broadway to benefit New Beginnings Pregnancy Services.

