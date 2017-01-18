"Christianity is a preposterous faith," says Donald McKim, because it asks us to live backwards. Preposterous has two parts: a prefix pre- and then the word posterous. Posterous is a Latin word meaning "that which comes after." The prefix pre- means "before." Jesus asks us to put some things before other things that come more naturally to us when he said to "seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well."

