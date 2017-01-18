District makes Wright choice
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
It's been more than 35 years since the Siloam Springs School District has had to hire a new varsity head volleyball coach, but I can say without a doubt in my mind that school officials got this one right.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.