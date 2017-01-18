Gaffigan speaks to Kiwanis Club

Photo submitted Kate Gaffigan, Deputy Director at Benton County Emergency Management Agency, was the guest speaker for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club. Gaffigan’s program was about what the agency’s focus is and its primary mission. The Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University.

