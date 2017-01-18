Gaffigan speaks to Kiwanis Club
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Photo submitted Kate Gaffigan, Deputy Director at Benton County Emergency Management Agency, was the guest speaker for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club. Gaffigan's program was about what the agency's focus is and its primary mission. The Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.