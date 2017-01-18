Ladies return to form
n The JBU women’s basketball team bounced back to win at Texas Wesleyan.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Working through a mid-season offensive drought, the No. 18 John Brown University women's basketball team pieced together its best first quarter of the new semester and held on late to defeat Texas Wesleyan 62-58 on Saturday afternoon inside the Sid Richardson Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.