Ladies return to form

Photo courtesy of Texas Wesleyan John Brown sophomore Baily Cameron goes up for a shot Saturday against Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth, Texas. The Golden Eagles play at Science and Arts (Okla.) on Thursday before hosting St. Gregory’s (Okla.) on Saturday at Bill George Arena.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Working through a mid-season offensive drought, the No. 18 John Brown University women's basketball team pieced together its best first quarter of the new semester and held on late to defeat Texas Wesleyan 62-58 on Saturday afternoon inside the Sid Richardson Center.