Make America great again
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
In the United States, our cultural mentality is not normal nor peaceful. If you believe the liberal news outlets from New York City, the elite citizens are disturbed. They are going nuts because we won't have a woman democrat sworn in as president on the 20th. It is like the big cities in the northeast and on the west coast are gripped with an epidemic of paranoid schizophrenia. The disease came on suddenly, since the election last November.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.