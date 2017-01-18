Make America great again

Ron Wood

In the United States, our cultural mentality is not normal nor peaceful. If you believe the liberal news outlets from New York City, the elite citizens are disturbed. They are going nuts because we won't have a woman democrat sworn in as president on the 20th. It is like the big cities in the northeast and on the west coast are gripped with an epidemic of paranoid schizophrenia. The disease came on suddenly, since the election last November.