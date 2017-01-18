Tenth season of Naturals baseball on the horizon

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANTHONY REYES @NWATONYR Scott Sharp, the Kansas City Royals’ Assistant General Manager/Baseball Operations, talks as Northwest Arkansas manager Vance Wilson looks on Monday, Jan. 15, 2017, during the Springdale Rotary hosted Northwest Arkansas Naturals Hot Stove Luncheon at the Springdale Holiday Inn Convention Center.

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas general manager Justin Cole is excited for the 10th season of Naturals baseball this season, but manager Vance Wilson said the roster is as uncertain as it's ever been heading into spring training.