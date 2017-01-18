Tenth season of Naturals baseball on the horizon
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas general manager Justin Cole is excited for the 10th season of Naturals baseball this season, but manager Vance Wilson said the roster is as uncertain as it's ever been heading into spring training.
