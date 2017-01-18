Welcome to Siloam Springs
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Henry Mitchell, Tim Stone and William Blackfox (not pictured) worked on Monday morning installing colorful panels on the new Welcome to Siloam Springs sign, located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and Main Street.
