Youmans winner of 4-Way Test

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Rotary Club held their annual 4-Way Test speech contest on Jan. 10. Rotarians endeavor to filter all manner of decisions and speech through a test that has four distinct parts: 1. Is it the truth? 2. Is it fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build good will and better friendships? 4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned. The participants were instructed to provide a five to seven minute speech that incorporates the 4-Way Test and what it means to them.The students participating in this year’s contest were, as pictured from left to right, Sam Youmans, from the Christian Home Educators of Siloam Springs, son of Dr. Roger and Trish Youmans; Seth Eben, from the Classical Conversation Community, son of Don and Carrie Eben; Stephen and Daniel Norwood, both from the Christian Home Educators of Siloam Springs, and sons of Dr. Rob and Sherry Norwood; and Joseph Hahn, from the Classical Conversation Community, son of Dr. Ken and Trisha Hahn. Youmans placed first in the contest, and the runner up was a tie between Joseph Hahn and Stephen Norwood.

