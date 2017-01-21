Eighth-graders lose to Woodland
Saturday, January 21, 2017
The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys lost to Fayetteville Woodland 58-39 on Thursday inside the Panther Den. It was the seventh straight defeat for the Panthers (2-8).
