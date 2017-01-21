Swimmers finish third in final home meet

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs swimmer Lee Thompson swims the butterfly on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Invitational held at the Walton Lifetime Health Complex on the campus of John Brown University.

The Siloam Springs swimming teams hosted their final home meet of the 2016-17 season on Thursday at the Hub White Pool inside the Walton Lifetime Health Complex at John Brown University.