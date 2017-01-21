Swimmers finish third in final home meet
Saturday, January 21, 2017
The Siloam Springs swimming teams hosted their final home meet of the 2016-17 season on Thursday at the Hub White Pool inside the Walton Lifetime Health Complex at John Brown University.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.