JBU women pick up another road victory

Photo courtesy of Science and Arts (Okla.) John Brown senior Kodee Powell looks for an open teammate during the Golden Eagles’ 81-70 win against the Drovers in Chickasha, Okla., on Thursday night.

CHICKASHA, Okla. -- For the second straight game, 23rd-ranked John Brown University women's basketball team knocked off a team above them in the Sooner Athletic Conference standings. This time, the Golden Eagles rode 17 points and seven rebounds from sophomore Baily Cameron to take an 81-70 win over Science and Arts (Okla.) on Thursday inside Drover Fieldhouse.