JBU women pick up another road victory
Sunday, January 22, 2017
CHICKASHA, Okla. -- For the second straight game, 23rd-ranked John Brown University women's basketball team knocked off a team above them in the Sooner Athletic Conference standings. This time, the Golden Eagles rode 17 points and seven rebounds from sophomore Baily Cameron to take an 81-70 win over Science and Arts (Okla.) on Thursday inside Drover Fieldhouse.
